Julie Klammer

INDEPENDENCE – Julie Klammer will be celebrating her 64th birthday on Friday, Sept 16. Her mother Donna Jensen and Bailey ask that cards and well-wishes may be sent to Julie at 511 2nd Street NE, Independence, IA 50644.

