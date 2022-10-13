Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

ROWLEY – Rowley Methodist Church, 201 Rowley (290th) Street is preparing Harvest Meals for dine-in or carry-out.

- Wednesday, October 26, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; meal: Pork sandwich, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, applesauce, cookies.

