QUASQUETON – Harvey R. Chesmore, 82, of Quasqueton, Iowa, died on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at his home.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 27 at the Reiff Family Center- Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence with Rev. Kevin Jennings presiding. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the service on Monday.
Harvey was born the son of Roy and Mable (Hocken) Chesmore on his family’s farm in Rowley on June 18, 1939. He grew up helping on the farm. He attended the Cono Country School in rural Rowley where he walked several miles to school every day. He was a 1958 graduate of the Quasqueton High School and went on to become a certified Electrician. On October 4, 1958, he married Nedra J. Manson and they made their home in Quasqueton. Harvey worked as an Electrician in Independence for several years before taking a job at Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids. While working at Collins he earned a degree in Electronic Operations Technology from the De Vry Institute of Technology. He worked there for forty-two years as an Electrical Test Technician and retired in 2002.
He is survived by his wife, Nedra Chesmore, Quasqueton; his children: Russell (Patricia) Chesmore, Verona, Wis., Lynette (Richard) Richter, Maple Grove, Minn., Kevin (Melissa) Chesmore, Firestone, Colo., Kurt (Kelli) Chesmore, Center Point, and Kent (Stephanie) Chesmore, Cedar Falls; ten grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister Sandra (Bob) Hines, Cuba, Mo.; and many nieces and nephews.
Harvey is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Mable Chesmore; a daughter, Teresa Chesmore; two brothers: Merle (Butch) and Dean Chesmore; three stepbrothers: Lee Jewett, Robert Jewett, and Laverne Anstey; and a stepsister, Betty Keller (Jewett).
In lieu of flowers please make memorials out to the Harvey Chesmore Memorial Fund at any BankIowa location. The funds will be distributed to the Quasqueton Historical Society and Cedar Valley Hospice.
To leave an online condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.