INDEPENDENCE – The last of the ‘First Sunday Series’ celebrating the 175th Anniversary of the City of Independence was a Tea Party at the Lee Mansion.
Local historian Judy Olsen presented a program on early millinery businesses in Independence.
“I was very pleased with the response to the 1st Sunday Local History Series that we organized as part of our 175th celebration,” said Olsen. “We had good sized audiences for all of the presentations, showing just how much interest there is in our local history. Thanks to Tony Fitz, Tracy St. Clair, and Tony Bengston for sharing their knowledge and to the Allerton Brewery for providing a venue for several of the talks. We also used it as an opportunity to showcase the renovated Lee Mansion as a venue for meetings and gatherings with good success. Thanks to all who participated.”
Lee Mansion
The Buchanan County Historical Society (BCHS) reminds the public that the Lee Mansion is now open every weekend from 1 to 3 p.m. Volunteers are on duty to assist your questions and comments.
Coins
The 175th anniversary coins are still available at the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce and S& K Collectibles for $25. The 125th and 150th commemorative coins are also available. The 125th coin is $10; 150th coin is $10 All three coins are $40.
Know Your Local History
Check out the Wapsi Mill Facebook page for snippets of early local history.
Other Events
Photos from the final 175th celebration, a two-part Night at the Museum, will be in an upcoming Bulletin Journal.
Jingle on Main will be Friday, December 2 in downtown Independence. The Historical Society’s Cookie Walk fundraiser will be Saturday, December 3 at First Presbyterian Church.
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Overcast. High 49F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
