175 Olsen Milliners

Judy Olsen at the Lee Mansion Tea Party and milliner program.

 John Klotzbach Photo

INDEPENDENCE – The last of the ‘First Sunday Series’ celebrating the 175th Anniversary of the City of Independence was a Tea Party at the Lee Mansion.

Local historian Judy Olsen presented a program on early millinery businesses in Independence.

