WATERLOO – Hawkeye Community College will host the annual Cedar Valley Mental Health Summit on Friday, September 23, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Tama Hall on Hawkeye’s Main Campus, 1501 E. Orange Rd, Waterloo, Iowa.

Keynote speaker is journalist and author Stephanie Foo. In her book, What My Bones Know: A Memoir of Healing from Complex PTSD, Foo talks about the difference practitioners can make when they encourage their clients to see a nuanced perspective on their mental health conditions. What happens when you cut down on pathologizing, become your clients’ equal, and focus instead on the potential to harness trauma into a superpower?

