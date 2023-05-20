HAZLETON – The 36th annual Hazleton celebration “Brightening Up Haze Daze” will be June 9 and 10.
Friday evening actives include:
- Kan Jam Tournament at 6 p.m.
- Live band Hard Tellin’ from 8 to 11 p.m.
- Food/beverage stands will be open.
Saturday, June 10:
- Markets/food vendors open all day
- “All you can eat” breakfast 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Legion Hall
- Parade at 10 a.m.
- Other events start at 10:30 kicking off with fun kid’s water ball, games with prizes, train cart rides, cakewalk and inflatable obstacle courses. The Odd Rods car show also starts at 10:30 a.m., Civil War Reenactment starts with cannon demonstrations at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., infantry 12:30 p.m. and a scrimmage at 2:30 p.m.
- Bingo by Full Circle Services 1 to 3 p.m.
- Bean Bag Tournament 3 p.m.
- D.J. Ozzie 3 to 11 p.m.
- New this year: RUGGEDpro professional wrestling starts at 3:30 p.m. with at least two local wrestlers. The event is free but front row reserved seats can be purchased for $20 at the main shelter that day.
There is still food and market vendor space available, so call 319-636-9067 for info/registration.