HAZLETON – The Hazleton Commercial Club is conducting BINGO Fundraising on Thursday evenings at American Legion Post 642, 105 Hayes Street West. Proceeds from BINGO will support events for community children and families. Cards go on sale at 5:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6:30 p.m.
This week food service is sponsored by the Commercial Club. Hot soup will be cream of potato with bacon, made to order maidrite and hot dog sandwiches, nachos, walking taco bowls, variety of desserts, cold pop and hot coffee. $500 jackpot this week for a blackout in 58 numbers or less. Seating is limited to rated facility capacity. Facemasks are encouraged for unvaccinated attendees.
Updated information will be posted on the Hazleton Commercial Club Facebook page.