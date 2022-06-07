The Hazleton Commercial Club has put together a fun-packed two day event starting Friday evening with craft and food vendors, a “Kan Jam” Tournament starting at 6:00 p.m., with live music by the band 3rd Offense from 8-11 p.m. This is the first year that Haze Daze will have a cash-prize Kan Jam Tournament that has a goal of scoring points by strategically tossing, hitting, diverting and stuffing a flying disc into a goal.
Saturday morning events start early with pancake, ham and egg breakfast at Hazleton Legion Hall 7:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. by the Hazleton Methodist Church. Vendors will offer crafts, tools and toys, including offerings from the local Amish community. Food vendors will be serving ribs, grilled meats and trimmings, ice cream dishes and sundaes, snow cones, fresh popcorn, soft drinks and more.
The Haze Daze Big Parade kicks off at 10:00 a.m. with the theme Back Into The Haze. Riding in the parade will be Grand Marshalls Joanne Vancleave and Hazel Kout and Hazleton Citizen of the Year John Stratton. Also riding in the parade will be Prince Tristan Ekstrand and Princess Nissa McCorkle; they were selected by a picture coloring contest.
Kid’s activities kick-off as soon as the parade ends, with barrel train rides, cakewalk games all day, and chances to win prizes darting balloons, throwing rings over large pop bottles and suckers, prize fishing for the younger set (everybody wins) and for the first time our version of the popular plinko game. BINGO games with cash prizes will operate in the main shelter from 1-3 p.m. Kid’s water ball challenges will run from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on South 1st Street.
A large group of Civil War Reenactors will have cannon demonstrations from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., an infantry event at 12:30 p.m. and a scrimmage at 2:30 p.m. There is no cost to watch and the reenactors enjoy interacting with the audience between scheduled events.
Evening events start early, with sign-up for a bean-bag (cornhole) tournament at 2:30 p.m., games start at 3 p.m. (double elimination) and cash prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners. Music by DJ Ozzie also starts 3 p.m. and will go until 11 p.m.
Raffle tickets will be available all day from most Commercial Club members throughout the park with chances to win one of the three cash prizes; drawing Saturday evening 9 p.m.; don’t need to be present to win.