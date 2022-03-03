FAIRBANK – Spring into action and give the gift of life by donating blood. LifeServe Blood Center is urging community members to roll up their sleeve and give blood as soon as possible!
Someone requires a blood transfusion every 2 seconds. 100% of the blood products needed by your community hospital come from LifeServe blood donors.
Make an appointment at an upcoming neighborhood blood drive near you. Appointments required.
The Fairbank Community Blood Drive is scheduled for Tuesday, March 15 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Fairbank American Legion Hall, 109 E. Main Street.
Blood donated with LifeServe will stay in the area. LifeServe doesn’t collect blood in a community unless that blood will help the local medical center or hospital.
Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org, or call 800-287-4903.