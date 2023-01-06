Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Nathan Mork, MercyOne EMS educator, will be among instructors of a spring EMT course through Northeast Iowa Community College, offered at the RAMS Center at the Oelwein Industrial Park. He and a MercyOne spokesperson answered related questions for the Daily Register.

High school students interested in the course should sign up for Oelwein High School’s EMT course. Non-high school students can enroll through Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC).

