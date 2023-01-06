Nathan Mork, MercyOne EMS educator, will be among instructors of a spring EMT course through Northeast Iowa Community College, offered at the RAMS Center at the Oelwein Industrial Park. He and a MercyOne spokesperson answered related questions for the Daily Register.
High school students interested in the course should sign up for Oelwein High School’s EMT course. Non-high school students can enroll through Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC).
Classes will run Jan. 17-May 17. The lecture portion meets weekdays, from early to mid-afternoon. For enrollment details, call 844-642-2338, ext. 2384 for EMS program developer, Jesse Coulson.
Q. What emotional challenges might students encounter in EMS work? What resources are available to help them?
A. There are unique challenges EMS workers encounter. Caring for those who are dying or have injuries and illnesses and the emotional rollercoaster that encompasses an emergency care setting (hospital, highway or home) is a lot to take in. When you are exposed to the joys of someone holding their child for the first time on the side of a road, or the cries of family members when someone doesn’t make it – it’s soul changing. You have to learn to control your emotions when you reflect on a good or bad call—something we strive to teach students during their clinical portion of the class. I stress the importance of mental health and self-care when I teach, and all MercyOne colleagues instructing the course have decades of experience coping with and growing from the emotional encounters of the job.
Q. Briefly, why will students have to be vaccinated and go through a physical? How much will they be expected to lift?
A. MercyOne is committed to the safety of our patients, colleagues and the communities we serve. Vaccination is critical to maintaining a safe care environment to protect the students and the patients.
This job can be physically demanding at times and some of the environments we enter can be dangerous if one isn’t physically able to perform the job. As a student, they will not be lifting patients and the most they will be asked to carry is a Jump Bag (first-in bag), AED/Monitor, or Airway bag during clinicals (roughly 15-20 pounds). During in-class labs, the students may be asked to carry, lift or drag a full-sized manikin (roughly 25-35 pounds).
If certain situations are deemed dangerous by the field preceptor, students will stay in the ambulance.
Q. Which level of EMS exam will they be ready to sit for when this course is finished? EMR? EMT? Paramedic?
A. At the end of the class, they will be ready to take the NREMT EMT Cognitive Exam. A link explaining the exam in detail is here: Cognitive Exams — General Information | National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (nremt.org)
Q. Did you have access to a class like this in high school?
A. I did not have access to a class like this in high school, and I wish I had. I grew up with a mother who was a Paramedic Specialist and an EMS Instructor and a father who was an EMT and Police Officer. I would have loved to have access to this course!
Q. How in-demand is this job, from your experience?
A. From my own experience, it is severely in demand. Roughly 60-65 percent of Iowa EMS agencies are rural volunteer services, and the number of volunteers readily able to respond is declining. I remember talking to a husband and wife at an Iowa EMS conference once, they were both in their late-60s and the only two who served on their volunteer ambulance service.
Like health care organizations across the country, MercyOne is experiencing staffing shortages. We’re looking for creative ways to strengthen the health care workforce and build a pipeline. MercyOne offers other hands-on experiences for students, including job shadows and a week-long summer program that introduces students to the variety of jobs in our hospitals. By increasing the amount of EMTs (Basic Life Support), Advanced EMTs (Intermediate Life Support) and Paramedics (Advanced Life Support) in Iowa, people can rest soundly no matter where they live. When they call, someone with professional emergency medical training will be coming to help.