This is the 28th year in which the United States has recognized March as National Disability Awareness Month. The origin of National Disability Awareness Month comes from President Ronald Reagan. On February 26, 1987 Reagan declared March to be National Disability Awareness Month with Proclamation 5613. This proclamation was made to encourage citizens to understand, encourage, and help people with disabilities lead productive and fulfilling lives.
The office of Disability Employment Policy as part of the US Department of Labor celebrates their own National Disability Employment Awareness Month. The 2021 theme was titled “America’s Recovery: Powered by Inclusion.” The theme was designed to emphasize the importance of people with disabilities having full access to employment and community involvement. This is especially needed with the nations continuing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The DOL website lists several ways one can celebrate with them. This includes things you can do on social media, as employers, as educators and youth service professionals, state governors, legislators, and other policymakers, as associations and unions, as well as suggestions for disability related organizations and federal agencies.
The National Association of Councils on Developmental Disabilities also celebrates the month specifically towards developmental disabilities. According to their website, every March, the NACDD and its partners run a social media campaign highlighting people with and without disabilities can come together to form “strong, diverse communities.” The campaign is made to raise awareness of including people with developmental disabilities in all facets of community life.
Our own Iowa Department of Human Services has information on their website to help people with disabilities. They list a number of Council and Advisory groups for people with disabilities. These groups include: Children’s Behavioral Health System State Board, Mental Health Planning and Advisory Council, Mental Health and Disability Services (MHDS) Commission, MHDS Redesign, Olmstead Consumer Task Force, and Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council.
The Children’s Behavioral Health System State Board (Children’s Board) deals in the “implementation and management of a Children’s Mental Health System.” The website explains that they work to improve children’s well-being, building healthy and resilient children, providing educational growth, and coordinating medical and mental health care. The Iowa Mental Health Planning and Advisory Council (MHPC) is a state advisory board. The MHPC is authorized by federal law and it is required as a condition for the receipt of federal Community Mental Health Services Block Grant funding. The goal from block grant funding is to support the State with providing mental health services in regards to, “comprehensive, community-based mental health services to adults with serious mental illnesses and to children with serious emotional disturbances and to monitor progress in implementing a comprehensive, community-based mental health system.”
The MHDS Commission is the state policy-making body dealing in providing services to people with, “mental illness, intellectual disabilities or other developmental disabilities, or brain injury.”
The MHDS Redesign comes from Iowa Acts Chapter 1120 (Senate File 2315), which directed the redesign of the mental health and disability services system. The goal was to make a system “where a set of core mental health and disability services are locally delivered, regionally administered, and meet statewide standards of care.”
The Olmstead Consumer Taskforce is a group which, “advocates for Iowans with disabilities and long-term care needs and promotes integrated community living, employment, and participation in community life for everyone.” Most of the members are individuals living with disabilities or mental illness or are family members of individuals living with disabilities or mental illness. The task force was named after the 1999 US Supreme Court decision in Olmstead v. L.C., 527 U.S.581, which interpreted the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) to require states to administer their services, programs, and activities to individuals with disabilities in the most integrated setting possible.
The Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council was created as a response to the Developmental Disabilities Assistance and Bill of Rights Act from the Federal Government. The law was made to make sure people with developmental disabilities and their families are able to help design and have access to necessary services, supports, and other assistance. It is federally funded. The council, “advocates for the development of services and supports so that Iowans with developmental disabilities can make choices and take control of their lives.” The council creates and is involved with projects and activities that influence changes to laws, policies and attitudes as it relates to Iowans with developmental disabilities, increase choices for Iowans with developmental disabilities to have more control over their lives, help communities to increase their capacity to create accommodations for Iowans with developmental disabilities, and assist Iowans with developmental disabilities to be advocates and leaders involved in the very decision-making processes that affect them.
To find out more about the Iowa Department of Human Services visit https://dhs.iowa.gov/.