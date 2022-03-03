March of 2022 has been proclaimed “Red Cross Month” by President Joseph Biden. The proclamation, made on February 28, starts off by saying, “Throughout our history, Americans have always stepped up for each other in moments of crisis. This spirit is woven into the fabric of our Nation, and for more than 140 years it has been exemplified by devoted employees, volunteers, and supporters of the American Red Cross. This month, we honor the American Red Cross and the selfless Americans who serve our communities in need across our country and around the world.”
The proclamation goes on to mention that there are hundreds of thousands of Red Cross workers throughout the country who work to help people by giving blood, making donations, and teaching first aid in local communities. President Biden also states that the Red Cross provides hope to people in the face of armed conflict, climate-related disasters, and most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic. They provide emergency shelter to families impacted by floods, tornadoes, fires, and other disasters. As it relates to the month celebration, President Biden encourages Americans who have the ability to, “to donate blood and serve communities in need.” He ends off by saying, “Let us renew our commitment to Clara Barton’s timeless ideal of caring for one another in times of hardship and uncertainty.”
Clara Barton was the founder of the Red Cross, who founded the charity in 1881.
“Let us take part in this proud tradition of lending a helping hand to those in need. Let us live up to the duty of care we owe each other through acts of compassion every day,” said President Biden, who is also the Honorary Chair of the American Red Cross.
The Red Cross website states that there were nearly 300,000 volunteers last year who helped people through the Red Cross. These volunteers make up 90 percent of the Red Cross workforce. These volunteers help make the Red Cross mission of, “preventing and alleviating human suffering in the face of emergencies” possible. These volunteers, along with their gracious blood and financial donors, as well as their community partners and people trained in vital health and safety skills, “provide hope every day.” The website also states that the Red Cross responds to over 60,000 disasters each year. These disasters can range from home fires in local communities, to major crises across the country. They give blood to patients, teach lifesaving skills such as first aid and CPR. They also support members of the military and their families, and help communities around the world prepare for emergencies.
Would you like to help support people in need through the Red Cross? You can help by going to http://www.redcross.org/redcrossmonth. Through this website, the Red Cross encourages people to help by making a financial donation, giving blood, or learning lifesaving skills.
The next area blood drive will be Wednesday, March 30 at the Independence Jr.-Sr. High School, 700 20th Avenue SW, Independence from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments are needed. Schedule online (Find a Drive tab on www.redcross.org) or call 1-800-RED CROSS.