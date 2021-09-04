September is World Alzheimer’s Month. World Alzheimer’s Day will be marked on September 21.
Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, a collective name for progressive degenerative brain syndromes that affect memory, thinking, behavior, and emotion. Alzheimer’s disease impacts up to 90 percent of people living with dementia.
According to https://www.alzint.org, more than 50 million people worldwide are estimated to be living with dementia. By 2050, the number of those affected is expected to rise to 152 million.
Dementia affects people differently. No two individuals will have symptoms that develop in exactly the same way. Personality, general health, and social situation are important factors in determining the impact of dementia on an individual.
The 10 most common warning signs are:
- Memory loss
- Difficulty performing familiar tasks
- Problems with language
- Disorientation to time and place
- Poor or decreased judgement
- Problems keeping track of things
- Misplacing things
- Changes in mood and behavior
- Challenges understanding visual and spatial information
- Withdrawal from work or social activities
If you suspect that issues like these are playing a part in your daily activities, or the life of someone you know, talk to your doctor.
Risk Factors
When it comes to Alzheimer’s disease and other forms dementia, the greatest risk factor is increasing age. Also, there are more than 20 genes which affect a person’s risk of developing dementia.
Women are more likely to develop the disease than men; the reasons for this are unclear.
Modifiable Risk Factors
Research suggests there are 12 potentially modifiable risk factors for dementia:
- Physical inactivity
- Smoking
- Excessive alcohol consumption
- Air pollution
- Head injury
- Infrequent social contact
- Less education
- Obesity
- Hypertension
- Diabetes
- Depression
- Hearing impairment
To learn more, or to get help for Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, go to https://www.alz.org.