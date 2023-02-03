Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

HB stethoscope

Heart disease is a serious health condition that can have life-threatening consequences if not treated in time. It is essential to be aware of the warning signs of heart disease and take preventive measures to keep it at bay.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, but it doesn’t have to be. Learn how to recognize the warning signs and reduce your risk. You can protect yourself from heart disease with the right lifestyle changes and medical advice.

Tags

Trending Food Videos