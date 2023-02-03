Heart disease is a serious health condition that can have life-threatening consequences if not treated in time. It is essential to be aware of the warning signs of heart disease and take preventive measures to keep it at bay.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, but it doesn’t have to be. Learn how to recognize the warning signs and reduce your risk. You can protect yourself from heart disease with the right lifestyle changes and medical advice.
According to the Mayo Clinic, heart disease describes a range of conditions that affect the heart, such as blood vessel disease — coronary artery disease, irregular heartbeats, heart problems you’re born with (congenital heart defects), disease of the heart muscle, and heart valve disease.
Coronary artery disease is a common heart condition that affects the major blood vessels that supply the heart muscle. Coronary artery disease symptoms may be different for men and women. For instance, men are more likely to have chest pain. Women are more likely to have other symptoms along with chest discomfort, such as shortness of breath, nausea and extreme fatigue. Symptoms of coronary artery disease can include chest pain, chest tightness, chest pressure and chest discomfort (angina), shortness of breath, pain in the neck, jaw, throat, upper belly area or back pain, numbness, weakness or coldness in the legs or arms if the blood vessels in those body areas are narrowed.
You might not be diagnosed with coronary artery disease until you have a heart attack, angina, stroke, or heart failure. It’s essential to watch for heart symptoms and discuss concerns with your health care provider. Heart disease can sometimes be found early with regular health checkups. Heart disease symptoms caused by irregular heartbeats can include chest pain or discomfort, dizziness, fainting or near fainting, fluttering in the chest, lightheadedness, shortness of breath, and slow heartbeat.
Severe congenital heart defects usually are noticed soon after birth. Congenital heart defect symptoms in children may include pale gray or blue skin or lips, swelling in the legs, belly area or areas around the eyes. Heart disease symptoms caused by heart valve problems can include chest pain, fainting, fatigue, shortness of breath, and swollen feet or ankles. Endocarditis is an infection that affects the heart valves and inner lining of the heart chambers. Symptoms can include dry or persistent cough, fever, heartbeat changes, shortness of breath, skin rashes or unusual spots, swelling of the legs or belly area, and weakness or fatigue.
Heart disease is easier to treat when detected early. Talk to your healthcare provider if you have any concerns about your heart health. You and your provider can discuss ways to reduce your heart disease risk. This is especially important if you have a family history of heart disease.
Some lifestyle changes used to manage heart disease may also help prevent it. Try the following heart-healthy tips to help keep heart disease at bay: don’t smoke, eat a diet low in salt and saturated fat, exercise at least 30 minutes a day on most days of the week, maintain a healthy weight, reduce and manage stress, control high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes, and get a good night’s sleep — aim for 7 to 9 hours daily.