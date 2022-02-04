2.5 Billion. That’s (roughly) how many times the heart beats over the average lifetime. The heart is a big part of what helps humans function. It pushes gallons of blood to every part of the body.
February is national Heart Health Awareness Month. And it brings up a big question. Why is heart health so important? Heart health is important and here’s why: It’s responsible for pumping nutrient rich blood throughout your body. It supplies oxygen, and removes toxins and waste. It’s vitally important for (almost) everything that gives your body life. It’s the center of your cardiovascular system. It allows you to live.
The heart is a big part of your health. So, what can you do right now to improve your heart’s health?
Doctors suggest: Be active. This can lower your risk for developing cardiovascular disease. It can also reverse risk factors such as being overweight, or high blood pressure. Eating Healthy: Eating the right foods can help control your blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, and weight. The right foods are fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean meats. Get your sleep: Sleeping for 7 to 8 hours every night is a marker of good health. An extra hour of sleep is an hour well invested.
It’s never too late or too early to take care of your heart. Embrace a healthy lifestyle. It can help prevent heart disease, and lower your risk for a heart attack/stroke.
Use Heart Health Awareness Month to make a change. Be reasonable when making a change. (Even if it’s a 10 minute walk).
A healthy change to your life, might just save it.
