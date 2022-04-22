INDEPENDENCE – Several hundred dressed for a chilly morning of egg hunting last Saturday at Heartland Acres.
The 2nd annual ‘Egg-Stravaganza’ started outside where three area were roped off by age group and strewn with 5,500 eggs. At the sound of a whistle the dash commenced.
After hunting eggs and collecting candy, participants were invited inside the Heartland Acres Museum for more activities and prizes and to roam around for free.
Among the activities were a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny; planting seeds, picking up a color book kit, making a boat from a pool noodle and seeing what objects can float, and petting baby ducks, chicks, and goats.
The event was sponsored by Heartland Acres Agribition Center, local businesses, ISU Extension & Outreach Buchanan County, Buchanan County Historical Society, Buchanan County Master Gardeners, Buchanan County Conservationists, and the Immanuel Lutheran Church/Independence.