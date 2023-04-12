INDEPENDENCE – The community Eggstravaganza egg hunt was held April 8 at Heartland Acres.
In addition hunting eggs the 500 plus kids could work a couple crafts and get up close to several baby animals including a calf (with bunny ears), a lamb, day-old goats, a pony, newly hatched chicks and ducklings, and rabbits.
The event was put together by Buchanan County Extension & Outreach Office, Heartland Acres, and Immanuel Lutheran Church with the assistance of Red Rock Farms, Rawson Farms, and help and donations from other community organizations.