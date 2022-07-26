Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Helen Ann (Angelos) Hemmer was born on May 1, 1927, and left this earth on July 12, 2022, at the age of 95 after a full life. Helen and Don Hemmer were married for 68 years prior to his passing in 2014. Many family and friends were there to welcome her home.

A Memorial Service was on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at the Reiff Family Center in Independence, Iowa, with Sharon Bainbridge presiding, where friends visited on Sunday, July 24, 2022. The Reiff Family Center is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.

