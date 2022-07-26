Helen Ann (Angelos) Hemmer was born on May 1, 1927, and left this earth on July 12, 2022, at the age of 95 after a full life. Helen and Don Hemmer were married for 68 years prior to his passing in 2014. Many family and friends were there to welcome her home.
A Memorial Service was on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at the Reiff Family Center in Independence, Iowa, with Sharon Bainbridge presiding, where friends visited on Sunday, July 24, 2022. The Reiff Family Center is assisting the family with arrangements.
Helen had the ability to make everyone feel loved and heard. She was quick to give a big hug, and share a meal, a cookie, or chocolate while welcoming you forever into her family. Helen and Don Hemmer crafted a foundation of love, kindness, and joy with doors always open. This love will live on in all who have known them.
Their legacy lives on in their children, Connie (Bob) Van Ersvelde, Jim (Tami) Hemmer, Jane (Mike) Leaven, Monk Hemmer, Holly (Ron) Dudley, Mike (Grace) Hemmer, Judy Beason, Molly Grober, Angela (Doug) Stark, and Bruce (Melitta) Hemmer. There were blessed with 27 grandchildren who were all her favorite, 66 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She is survived by one sister, Molly Hudson.
As a testament to this legacy is the selflessness of Jane and Mike Leaven, Judy Beason, and Monk Hemmer who compassionately cared for mom. While holding her hand, laughing, and caring for her, they demonstrated Helen’s and Don’s ability to give with all your heart while asking for nothing in return. Thank you also to the Gunderson- Palmer Hospice staff who brought comfort in mom’s final days on earth.
In honor of Helen, we humbly request you pay it forward. Choose peace, give a smile, be grateful, and be kind first. “Teach your children well…”