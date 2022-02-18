INDEPENDENCE – Helene Anna (Schares) Weber, 96, of Independence, died peacefully at her home in Independence with her family at her side on Thursday, February 10, 2022
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 21, at St. John Catholic Church with burial in St. John Cemetery, both in Independence. Public visitation from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20 at the Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory. A Rosary will be recited at 2 p.m. by the Catholic Daughters and a wake service at 6 p.m. Visitation also from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice and St. John School.
Helene was born August 19, 1925, in Black Hawk County, the firstborn child of Anthony and Anna Nie Schares. She grew up on a farm near Gilbertville, Iowa.
Helene was an active member of St. John Catholic Church in Independence, a member of the Rosary Society and the Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She belonged to the Sew and Sews Quilting Club, the Chautauqua Literary Guild, several card clubs, and Square Dance Club.
Helene worked at Hinson’s in Waterloo, MicroSwitch in Independence, Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids, and MHI in Independence, retiring in 1989.
Survivors include her children: Charles (Sharon) Weber, Constance Weber, and Catherine (Richard) Hagan; three granddaughters; two great-grandsons; and siblings: Edward Schares, LeRoy (Cheryl) Schares, Gladys (Paul) Newton, Barb Mayer, and Anna (Keith) Fetkether.
Helene was preceded in death by her parents; a son Patrick; a granddaughter Amy Weber; siblings and spouses: Robert (Jeanette) Schares, Margaret (Matt) Schmitz, Thelma (John) Babinat, Richard (Rosemary) Schares, her brother-in-law Jack Mayer, and sister-in-law Dorothy Schares.
