JESUP – It was a full afternoon of hero themed activities Saturday at the campus of Jesup Bible Fellowship.
The public event was created to honor first responders, active military, Veterans, and retirees. It was a time to come together and enjoy free food, music, and activities for all ages.
Activities included lawn games, several bouncy houses, mini golf, face tattoos, hero cape decorating, duck races, free food by the Buchanan County Pork Producers, Buchanan County Cattlemen’s Association, Fat Chefs Catering, T&T BBQ and Catering, and free ice cream. There was plenty of water and Twisted Energy. Was serving special refreshing drinks.
Music was provided by “Dan Hartman & The Kick It Band” and “The Anderegg Family.”
Guest speakers included Ron Slagle from Honor and Respect, Colonel Nathan Fulk with the Iowa State Patrol, Pastor Clint Bunting of Jesup Bible Fellowship, and Kathy Smith, widow of Sgt Jim Smith who was killed in the line of duty in April 2021.
“The main theme was to honor the heroes that protect us each day, while also giving praise and recognition to our real Superhero, Jesus Christ,” said Kathy.
All of the speaker commented on Sgt. Smith’s faith and his devotion to God.
“Jim chose a life of service to God,” said Kathy.
She also shared a quote from Jim, “God does not need me to accomplish His perfect will. It is a blessing to me that our Father God would ever allow me to be part of His plan and allow me to bring a little justice to our fallen world, and to remind people there is a better way to live. God’s way is always better in the end.”
“It is a great reminder that God is always there for us,” said Kathy. “He is in control, and that He has a purpose for each of us.”
On Saturday, organizers unveiled a project that will be in honor of Sgt. Jim Smith, called the “Hero Center.” It will be a community center with basketball courts, exercise areas, meeting rooms and more.
“The rough draft of its design was presented to those who arrived, and we raised money through donations and the selling of raffle tickets,” said Kathy. “Details are being finalized and more information will be available soon.”
On Sunday, Jesup Bible Fellowship served cinnamon rolls and watched Jim’s last sermon, titled “Act Your Age.” This and all his other messages may be listened to on Jim’s memorial website: www.rememberingjimsmith462.com or at www.jbf7.net.
“We had over 120 volunteers, and many sponsors, who made this event possible,” said Kathy. “The many hours of hard work, and planning, that went into this event, was worth it to show appreciation for the men and women who have chosen to be heroes. We are grateful for their service, and we pray for them as they continue to battle for justice, and protect the innocent.”