JESUP – Jesup Bible Fellowship, the church home of Sgt. Jim Smith, is inviting all heroes and their families, along with all of those in our area who wish to honor them, for an outdoor event full of fun, food, and fellowship from 2 to 8 p.m., Saturday, August 6.
2:15 to 3:45 p.m. – “Dan Hartman & The Kick It Band”
3:45 to 4:15 p.m. — Special Guests
4:15 to 5:45 p.m. — The Anderegg Family
5:45 to 6:15 p.m. — Special Guest/Free Raffle
6:15 to 7:45 p.m.- “Dan Hartman & The Kick It Band”
7:45 to 8 p.m. — Closing Remarks/Hero Center Raffle
Free Food by the Buchanan County Pork Producers, Buchanan County Cattlemen’s Association, Fat Chefs Catering, and T&T BBQ And Catering. Free ice cream. Free parking. Free live music. Adult Yard Games and Kid’s Zone.
Jesup Bible Fellowship is located at 152 South Street.