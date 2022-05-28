AMES – Junior Ben Hesner fired a second round 74 to battle back from an 88 on day one to finish 4th at the Boys Class 1A State Golf Tournament at Ames Golf & Country Club on Monday and Tuesday this week.
Hesner’s 74 in the second round was a tie for low score on the day with eventual champion Bennett Berger of Lake Mills
The East Buchanan boys team finished as runner-up and took home a 2nd-place trophy. Lake Mills finished 15 strokes ahead of the Buccaneers to take home the title.
EB INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:
4 Ben Hesner, JR 88-74 162
10 Hayden Nelson, SO 85-84 169
T16 Aiden Cook, SR 95-83 178
T22 Keaton Kelly, SR 91-89 180
T44 Sam Cook, JR 102-99 201
48 Owen Reck, JR 105-98 203
