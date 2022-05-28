Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

EB boys golf runner-up 052822

STATE GOLF RUNNER-UP: EAST BUCHANAN BUCCANEERS Left to Right: Assistant Coach Kevin Hesner, Hayden Nelson, Owen Reck, Aiden Cook, Keaton Kelly, Sam Cook, Ben Hesner, and Head Coach Scott Zhiss

 Courtesy photo

AMES – Junior Ben Hesner fired a second round 74 to battle back from an 88 on day one to finish 4th at the Boys Class 1A State Golf Tournament at Ames Golf & Country Club on Monday and Tuesday this week.

Hesner’s 74 in the second round was a tie for low score on the day with eventual champion Bennett Berger of Lake Mills

The East Buchanan boys team finished as runner-up and took home a 2nd-place trophy. Lake Mills finished 15 strokes ahead of the Buccaneers to take home the title.

EB INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:

4 Ben Hesner, JR 88-74 162

10 Hayden Nelson, SO 85-84 169

T16 Aiden Cook, SR 95-83 178

T22 Keaton Kelly, SR 91-89 180

T44 Sam Cook, JR 102-99 201

48 Owen Reck, JR 105-98 203

This story contains original reporting by the Bulletin Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to Bulletin Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags

Trending Food Videos