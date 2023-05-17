MASON CITY – Monday, May 15, 2023: It wasn’t meant to be for the East Buchanan boys golf team this year as they fail to qualify as a team for next week’s State Tournament. The boys shot a 333 and that was 3 shots shy of 2nd-place AGWSR. West Fork was Sectionals Champion with a 329.
On the positive side, senior Ben Hesner has qualified for the Individual State Tournament and will play next Monday in Ames. Hesner shot a 76 and finished in 2nd-place, one shot behind winner Zaden Eggers of BCLUW.
Other scores include Hayden Nelson 81, Nathan Crawford 87, Owen Reck 89, Sam Cook 91, and Noah Walthart 102.
Hesner will play on May 22 at Ames Golf & Country Club and tee off at 10:30am. This will be a 36-hole event over two days.