Super seniors Dave DeHaven/Steve Sanders and Paul Gray/Jim Grimm combined for 17 under par at Jesup and Three Elms, leading Hickory Grove to another senior interclub championship last Tuesday and Wednesday.
Seniors Jerry Marlow and Tim Weber contributed a 64, 8-under par at Jesup.
Other notable scores for the two-day event were Pin Oak dual Tom Fetter and Jeff Larson with 7-under par on both courses, and Dave Nelson and Pete Peterson from Buffalo Creek carding a 7-under par as well. Clyde Schmit and Tony Kennecott also scored a 7-under par for Jesup. This year Jesup jumped up to third place. In 2019, they were tied for fifth place.
One interesting note is comparing this year’s tournament and the tournament of 2019, which was held at Hickory Grove (par 72) and Buffalo Creek (par 70). Combining the two courses is par 142. Calculating all strokes for the six golf clubs for 2019 (minus the high score for each team in each age group) was 3,310 strokes. This year at Jesup (par 72) and Three Elms (par 70) with the two combined is par 142. This year’s total strokes for the two courses was 3,372 which is 62 strokes more than in 2019. Five interclub teams scored higher this year except one team, Jesup, who scored 12 fewer strokes than in 2019.
Our caps off to both Jesup and Three Elms people for having very well groomed fairways and greens with pin placements in difficult positions. Great job by both managers, greenskeepers, and additional help in getting the courses in great shape.
2022 Senior Interclub Tournament Schedule
Mark your calendars now! Both days, Tuesday and Wednesday, August 9 and 10, 2022, will be played at Pin Oak (Manchester) with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. In 2023, the event will be played at Hickory Grove (Oelwein) and River Ridge (or) Buffalo Creek.
Contact People/Team Captains
- Independence (River Ridge): Chris Black, 319-440-3200; Bob Hanna, 563-277-2320
- Independence (Three Elms): Susan Gruber, 319-334-4235
- Jesup: Jerry Pint, 319-404-4169
- Manchester (Pin Oak Links): John Zietlow, 563-920-5859
- Oelwein (Hickory Grove): Chris Black or Steve Sanders, 319-283-2674
- Winthrop (Buffalo Creek): Mike Stafford, 319-415-7015 or the club, 319-935-3697
Senior Interclub Committee
- Thomas Ciesielski, senior interclub tournament chairman
- William Aldrich, committee member
- Jerry Pint, committee member