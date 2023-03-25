Today

Mostly cloudy skies. High 51F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Rain and snow in the morning then remaining overcast in the afternoon. High near 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.