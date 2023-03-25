DES MOINES, Iowa – Following Monday’s Zoom meeting of the IHSAA Board of Control, district and group assignments for the 2023 and 2024 football seasons are now available.

Districts and Class 5A groups are effective for a two-year cycle. The 2023 football season will be the first with a socioeconomic factor added for classifications. Approved this winter by the State Board of Education, the classification adjustment will reduce 40 percent of a school’s free or reduced lunch (FRL) count from their annual enrollment to determine their final classification number.

Districts are listed below.

Class A

Teams: 58

Districts: 8

Teams Per District: 7 or 8

Playoff Qualifiers: 32

Automatic Qualifiers: 32, top four per district

At-Large Berths: 0, no RPI

Regular Season Games (Per Team): 8

District Games (Per Team): 6 or 7

Non-District Games (Per Team): 1 or 2

EAST BUCHANAN BUCCANEERS:

DISTRICT 4

Bellevue

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg

East Buchanan, Winthrop

North Cedar, Stanwood

North Linn, Troy Mills

Postville

Starmont

Class 2A

Teams: 48

Districts: 8

Teams Per District: 6

Playoff Qualifiers: 32

Automatic Qualifiers: 32, top four per district

At-Large Berths: 0, no RPI

Regular Season Games (Per Team): 8

District Games (Per Team): 5

Non-District Games (Per Team): 3

JESUP J-HAWKS

DISTRICT 6

Iowa Falls-Alden

Jesup

PCM, Monroe

Union, La Porte City

Vinton-Shellsburg

West Marshall, State Center

Class 3A

Teams: 36

Districts: 6

Teams Per District: 6

Playoff Qualifiers: 16

Automatic Qualifiers: 12, top two per district

At-Large Berths: 4, RPI

Regular Season Games (Per Team): 9

District Games (Per Team): 5

Non-District Games (Per Team): 4

INDEPENDENCE MUSTANGS

DISTRICT 3

Center Point-Urbana

Central DeWitt

Independence

Maquoketa

Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque

West Delaware, Manchester

