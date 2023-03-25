DES MOINES, Iowa – Following Monday’s Zoom meeting of the IHSAA Board of Control, district and group assignments for the 2023 and 2024 football seasons are now available.
Districts and Class 5A groups are effective for a two-year cycle. The 2023 football season will be the first with a socioeconomic factor added for classifications. Approved this winter by the State Board of Education, the classification adjustment will reduce 40 percent of a school’s free or reduced lunch (FRL) count from their annual enrollment to determine their final classification number.
Districts are listed below.
Class A
Teams: 58
Districts: 8
Teams Per District: 7 or 8
Playoff Qualifiers: 32
Automatic Qualifiers: 32, top four per district
At-Large Berths: 0, no RPI
Regular Season Games (Per Team): 8
District Games (Per Team): 6 or 7
Non-District Games (Per Team): 1 or 2
EAST BUCHANAN BUCCANEERS:
DISTRICT 4
Bellevue
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg
East Buchanan, Winthrop
North Cedar, Stanwood
North Linn, Troy Mills
Postville
Starmont
Class 2A
Teams: 48
Districts: 8
Teams Per District: 6
Playoff Qualifiers: 32
Automatic Qualifiers: 32, top four per district
At-Large Berths: 0, no RPI
Regular Season Games (Per Team): 8
District Games (Per Team): 5
Non-District Games (Per Team): 3
JESUP J-HAWKS
DISTRICT 6
Iowa Falls-Alden
Jesup
PCM, Monroe
Union, La Porte City
Vinton-Shellsburg
West Marshall, State Center
Class 3A
Teams: 36
Districts: 6
Teams Per District: 6
Playoff Qualifiers: 16
Automatic Qualifiers: 12, top two per district
At-Large Berths: 4, RPI
Regular Season Games (Per Team): 9
District Games (Per Team): 5
Non-District Games (Per Team): 4
INDEPENDENCE MUSTANGS
DISTRICT 3
Center Point-Urbana
Central DeWitt
Independence
Maquoketa
Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque
West Delaware, Manchester