INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Lions Club and West Elementary have a new partner in the Pull Tab Project — Independence Junior / Senior High!
The Pull Tab Project is a way to help children and families. The Lions wanted a way to involve the youth of Independence in a service project. This service project will teach the students the importance of giving back to others. Children helping children!
Collecting pull-tabs from cans such as soup and pop is an easy and fun way to support the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Iowa. The pull-tabs are collected and then recycled at Marion Iron Company. The recycled value is donated to the Ronald McDonald House.
The new collection buckets were dropped off the first of the month to the school and they were told they have some very strong competition from West Elementary!
During the month of February, West collected 148 lbs. of pull tabs, that is approximately 148,000 pull tabs. The winning class was Miss Morrison’s class with 52.3 lbs., they celebrated with a popcorn party!
The community was also a part of this collection, once they read the article from last month, they also provided tabs to the students.
With the current price of aluminum the estimated dollar amount of the donation to the Ronald McDonald House was $35. Lion Chris picks up the donations at the end of the month and travels to the Marion Iron Co. to deliver the tabs. This company partners with Ronald McDonald House (RMH) in Iowa City and every penny they earn from the pull tab program goes directly to RMH. Just think of all the hands involved in this program to help those families and children, we can all make a difference in the world when we work together!