INDEPENDNECE – A ceremonial ribbon cutting was held Wednesday, November 2 at the south end of the Highway 150 reconstruction project.
Brain Crawford of Crawford Engineering welcome Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, City Dignitaries, and members of the Independence Police Department.
“Over the last two construction seasons just over 1 mile of highway through the City of Independence has undergone a full reconstruction,” said Crawford. “In addition to the visible surface improvements, the city’s water distribution system and sewer conveyance system under the roadway have also been replaced as part of the project. Through collaboration between the City of Independence and the Iowa Department of transportation, a funding agreement was developed to use DOT maintenance dollars to fund the surface transportation portions of the project while the underground utility work was covered by city funds.
“Plans were finalized in 2020 and the City took bids in January of 2021. Eleven Iowa-based contractors submitted bids competing for the work,” he said. “As a result of the bids, Dave Schmitt Construction from Cedar Rapids was awarded a contract in the spring of 2021 and began work on the two-year construction contract. On behalf of the City of Independence, we’d like to thank Dave Schmitt Construction, Central State Paving, Voltmer Electric as well as the City Streets, Sewer, and Water Departments and Independence Light and Power for all their work during the planning and construction to bring the project to completion.”
Mayor Brad Bleichner commented that the $5.4 million project was the largest undertaken in the 175-year history of Independence.
The local detours were removed and the highway was opened to regular traffic on Thursday.