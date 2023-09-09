The Buchanan County Economic Development Commission (BCEDC) is pleased to introduce Hilary Weber as the new BCEDC Communications Manager. Hilary has a diverse background which includes nursing home administration, marketing, communications, and a bachelor’s in healthcare administration. In addition, she is a small business owner of Unleashed Pet Services, a new pet sitting and dog walking business in the Buchanan County area.
Hilary is a nearly lifelong resident of Buchanan County, and lives in Independence along with her husband Bret Weber and two children who are enrolled in the Independence Community School District. Hilary said of this new position, “I am excited to join the BCEDC team!” She is enthusiastic about contributing to the growth of businesses and communities in Buchanan County. Her diverse communication skills and deep community connections make Hilary a valuable asset to BCEDC and Buchanan County. Hilary is poised to excel in this role.
“The BCEDC Board and staff is excited to welcome Hilary as the Communications Manager for Buchanan County. Her background in communications and marketing as well as the diverse positions she has held including entrepreneur gives her a unique perspective on how to reach our diversified audience through multiple communication channels. Hilary’s entrepreneurial spirit and dedication will be a great asset to BCEDC.”
To reach Hilary you can send emails to communication@growbuchanan.com or call the BCEDC office at 319-493-5290.