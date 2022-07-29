INDEPENDENCE – Emilea Hillman, proprietor of Em’s Coffee Coffee, was recently a featured panelist for the 2022 National Association of Councils on Developmental Disabilities (NACDD) conference. Although the conference was in Washington, DC, Hillman participated virtually from the ‘Newsroom’ of her downtown coffee shop.
NACDD is the national association for the 56 Councils on Developmental Disabilities (DD Councils) across the United States and its territories. The DD Councils, including the Iowa Council, receive federal funding to support programs that promote self-determination, integration and inclusion for all people in the United States with developmental disabilities.
This year the conference theme was ‘Worlds Imagined’ and Hillman was a panelist for a plenary session on Wednesday, July 20 entitled “Innovations to support community inclusion.”
With Hillman were her sister, Ashlea Lantz (who is a Senior Consultant with Griffin-Hammis Associates in Iowa. She provides training and technical assistance around Customized Employment, Supported Employment, Self-Employment, Benefits Planning, and Agency Capacity Building) and Brooke Lovelace (Executive Director for Iowa DD Council).
According to Lovelace the audience was comprised of developmental disability professionals, advocates, and parents of developmentally disabled individuals looking for opportunities for their young adults.
“The audience asked if Em employees people with disabilities and how she got her start up costs,” said Lovelace. “They also asked about her losing her SSI benefits, which Em works with a benefits planner to assist and still is able to keep most of her benefits.”
In 2009, with family support, advocacy, networking, and the assistance of the Work Incentives Planning and Assistance program, Hillman was able to open her coffee shop where she employs others with and without disabilities.
In addition to Lantz and Lovelace, Em’s pastor (her “buddy” and frequent customer) Rev. Greg DeBoer sat in on the conversation and offered his perspectives on the coffee shop and what it means to the community.
Also in the room listening were a group who meets Wednesdays in the Newsroom. The conference goers got a taste of the ambiance of the shop.
“I think [the session] went great,” said Lovelace. “Em did a great job. Feedback from two other directors that were in DC thought it was a great session. People were engaged with Em’s portion.”
The sponsor of Hillman’s particular session was CareSource. In April CareSource presented Hillman with a $10,000 grant to be used to offer customers special treats or entertainment. Em’s Coffee is looking to hire individuals/groups for entertainment purposes who are available from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Mondays. Reach out to them if you, or anyone you know is interested preforming for the community.