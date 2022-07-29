Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Em's Coffee Shop

Participating remotely in the NACDD Annual Conference from Em’s Coffee Shop on Wednesday, July 20 were (from left): Brooke Lovelace, Em Hillman, and Ashlea Lantz.

 John Klotzbach Photo

INDEPENDENCE – Emilea Hillman, proprietor of Em’s Coffee Coffee, was recently a featured panelist for the 2022 National Association of Councils on Developmental Disabilities (NACDD) conference. Although the conference was in Washington, DC, Hillman participated virtually from the ‘Newsroom’ of her downtown coffee shop.

NACDD is the national association for the 56 Councils on Developmental Disabilities (DD Councils) across the United States and its territories. The DD Councils, including the Iowa Council, receive federal funding to support programs that promote self-determination, integration and inclusion for all people in the United States with developmental disabilities.

