CEDAR RAPIDS – Congresswoman Hinson (IA-01) announced the below grant funding for medical centers in Iowa’s First Congressional District from the FY22 appropriations package. Hinson supported this package and advocated for resources to come back to Iowa as a Member of the House Appropriations Committee.

“These funds will help improve care for those in rural areas and expand access to critical services, including women’s and mental health services. As a Member of the House Appropriations Committee, I will continue to be a fierce advocate to bring investments back to Iowa and to support the needs of our rural communities.” — Congresswoman Ashley Hinson

