CEDAR RAPIDS – Congresswoman Hinson (IA-01) announced the below grant funding for medical centers in Iowa’s First Congressional District from the FY22 appropriations package. Hinson supported this package and advocated for resources to come back to Iowa as a Member of the House Appropriations Committee.
“These funds will help improve care for those in rural areas and expand access to critical services, including women’s and mental health services. As a Member of the House Appropriations Committee, I will continue to be a fierce advocate to bring investments back to Iowa and to support the needs of our rural communities.” — Congresswoman Ashley Hinson
Guttenberg Municipal Hospital (Clayton County) will receive $364,800 to help them purchase a health care communication system and equipment including a nurse call system, ventilators, PPE, and food pantry items.
Delaware County Memorial Hospital (Delaware County) will receive $423,500 to help the center purchase a new ambulance, a computerized tomography scanner, an ultrasound machine, and intravenous pumps.
Mitchell County Memorial Hospital (Mitchell County) will receive $662,700 to construct an addition to help treat more patients and provide family medicine and mental health services.
Grinnell Regional Medical Center (Poweshiek County) will receive $535,300 to expand its waiting room and the women’s health clinic. The center will receive an additional $464,700 to expand its laboratory for vaccines, testing, and administration.