WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA-02) released the following statement applauding House passage of the Parents Bill of Rights.
“As the mom of two boys, I couldn’t be prouder that we passed the Parents Bill of Rights and reaffirmed that parents — not school boards, and not the government — are the primary stakeholders in their children’s education,” said Congresswoman Hinson. “When you have school boards, like Linn-Mar, instituting radical policies that allow children to change their gender identity at school without parental notification or consent, you’re going to see mama bears like me take action. Parents will not be sidelined as woke school boards try to box us out of decisions that impact our children’s well-being. I will continue working to expand educational opportunities for all students and protect parental rights.”