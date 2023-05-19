WASHINGTON, D.C. – During National Police Week, Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (R-IA-02) voted for legislation to support law enforcement in Iowa and across the country and disavow the defund the police movement. Hinson released the following statement on this legislative push.
“Our law enforcement officers make so many sacrifices to protect our communities and wake up every single day ready to run toward danger to ensure our safety. We must strongly condemn harmful “defund the police” rhetoric and ensure law enforcement officers have resources to do their job. Iowa law enforcement has our backs, and I will always have theirs.” — Congresswoman Ashley Hinson
Background:
H.Res. 363: recognizes National Police Week and honors law enforcement officers for their acts of sacrifice and heroism.
H.R. 2494 (POLICE Act): ensures that illegal immigrants who assault police officers are deported.
H.R. 3091 (Federal Law Enforcement Officer Service Weapon Purchase Act): allows federal law enforcement officers in good standing to purchase their service weapon when that weapon is being retired.
H.Con.Res. 40: expresses congressional support for law enforcement officers and opposes efforts to defund, disband, dismantle, or abolish the police.