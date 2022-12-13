WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Hinson (IA-01) helped introduce the Agricultural Foreign Investment Transparency Act as an original co-sponsor. This legislation, led by Representatives Elise Stefanik (NY-21) and Rick Crawford (AR-01), will address national security concerns over foreign purchases of American agricultural land by increasing oversight of these acquisitions and requiring the Secretary of Agriculture to publicly disclose all new and existing Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act reports online.
“For years, Communist China has been strategically buying up U.S. farmland, including near military bases, threatening our food supply and our national security. This legislation will ensure we have a clear picture of Communist China’s plot to control U.S. land and strengthen our oversight of their malicious activity.” - Congresswoman Ashley Hinson