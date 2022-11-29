WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (IA-01) signed the discharge petition for H.R. 82, the Social Security Fairness Act, to force Speaker Pelosi to bring this legislation to the floor for a vote. The bipartisan Social Security Fairness Act will ensure first responders and teachers receive their full Social Security benefits.
“Iowa teachers, police officers, first responders, and other public servants deserve their full retirement benefits, but many have had their benefits unfairly reduced. The bipartisan Social Security Fairness Act will immediately restore the benefits that millions of retired public servants rely on and have earned. As Iowa seniors struggle to pay the bills due to inflation, it is critical that Congress pass this bipartisan solution, and I will continue fighting to bring this legislation across the finish line for our retirees.” — Congresswoman Ashley Hinson