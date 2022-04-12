WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (IA-01) is now accepting submissions for the Spring 2022 Congressional Art Competition. The Congressional Art Competition is a nation-wide high school arts competition is sponsored by the Members of the U.S. House of Representatives.
The Congressional Art Competition is open to all high school students (9th – 12th grade) who reside or attend school in the First Congressional District. The winning artwork will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol, alongside winning artwork from all participating districts from around the country. The deadline to submit artwork is April 29th, 2022, at 5pm.
“The Congressional Art Competition is a great opportunity to highlight a young artist in our community. I encourage all interested high school students to submit their pieces for the chance to have their artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol all year.” -Congresswoman Ashley Hinson
Visit hinson.house.gov/services/art-competition for more information and submission details.