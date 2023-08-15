WASHINGTON, D. C. – The Office of Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (IA-02) is now accepting submissions for the 2023 Congressional App Challenge.
The challenge is specifically designed to promote innovation and engagement in computer science and is open to all middle and high school students in Iowa’s Second Congressional District.
“The Congressional App Challenge is a great opportunity for students who are interested in STEM and coding to showcase their talents and bring their ideas to life. Engaging students in STEM today will ensure we can solve the challenges of tomorrow – I encourage every eligible student to participate in the challenge. I’m excited to see the submissions and look forward to highlighting the eventual winner!” — Congresswoman Ashley Hinson
Submission details can be found at hinson.house.gov/services/congressional-app-challenge. The submission deadline is 12 p.m. ET on November 1, 2023.