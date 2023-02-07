WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA-02) helped introduce the Agriculture Export Promotion Act with Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA-04), Rep. Tracey Mann (R-KS-01), Rep. Brad Finstad (R-MN-01), Rep. Jimmy Panetta (D-CA-19), Rep. Jim Costa (D-CA-21), Rep. Kim Schrier (D-WA-08), and Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-ME-01). The bill will increase funding for two U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) programs, the Market Access Program (MAP) and Foreign Market Development Program (FMD).
“The Market Access Program and Foreign Market Development Program have proven to be valuable tools that help American producers access new export markets while offering a strong return on investment. The Agriculture Export Promotion Act will help ensure that Iowa farmers have greater resources to remain competitive in the global marketplace, improve food security, and support our rural economy.” – Congresswoman Ashley Hinson
“We appreciate Rep. Hinson introducing this important piece of legislation, MAP and FMD funds are vital to expanding trade and growing overseas markets for our Iowa ag products.” – Iowa Farm Bureau
“Iowa pig farmers are grateful Rep. Hinson is requesting to double funding for the Market Access Program and Foreign Market Development programs. As the nation’s top pork producing state, exporting our products to key consumer markets across the world is vital to our industry’s economic success.” — Trish Cook, President of the Iowa Pork Producers Association
“Market access remains a top priority for Iowa corn growers, and we can’t thank Congresswoman Hinson enough for her work in helping expand MAP and FMD Funding. Through these Farm Bill programs, we will be able to improve demand and to develop market opportunities internationally for exports of corn in all forms, which is vital to farmer profitability.” — Mark Mueller, ICGA District 3 Director and Vice-Chair of the Exports and Grain Trade Committee
“International trade is a pillar of the U.S. soybean industry. With more than 60% of U.S. soybeans exported globally, the MAP and FMD programs are critically important for export promotion and farmer competitiveness. As we continue to face fierce competition from other world-class exporters like Brazil, we must double down and prioritize funding that will help expand and diversify markets for Iowa soybeans. The Iowa Soybean Association salutes Representative Hinson for leading efforts to increase funding through the Agriculture Export Promotion Act.” – Randy Miller, Iowa Soybean Association President
The Market Access Program allows agricultural trade associations, farmer cooperatives, and state agencies to partner with USDA to share costs associated with overseas marketing and promotional activities to build export markets for American agricultural products. The Foreign Market Development Program facilitates partnerships with American agricultural trade associations to reduce foreign import constraints and expand export growth opportunities for US agricultural goods.
Agricultural trade is critical to Iowa’s economy. According to USDA, Iowa is the second largest agricultural exporting state with an annual export value of over $10 billion. Export programs like MAP and FMD have added an annual average of $8.15 billion to the value of American agricultural exports, and added up to 239,800 full and part-time jobs, including 90,000 farm sector jobs. Despite these successes, MAP and FMD funding has not increased in nearly two decades, even as competitors increase spending on agricultural export promotion. The Agriculture Export Promotion Act would curb this trend by providing the agricultural community with the level of support they need.