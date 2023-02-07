Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA-02) helped introduce the Agriculture Export Promotion Act with Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA-04), Rep. Tracey Mann (R-KS-01), Rep. Brad Finstad (R-MN-01), Rep. Jimmy Panetta (D-CA-19), Rep. Jim Costa (D-CA-21), Rep. Kim Schrier (D-WA-08), and Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-ME-01). The bill will increase funding for two U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) programs, the Market Access Program (MAP) and Foreign Market Development Program (FMD).

“The Market Access Program and Foreign Market Development Program have proven to be valuable tools that help American producers access new export markets while offering a strong return on investment. The Agriculture Export Promotion Act will help ensure that Iowa farmers have greater resources to remain competitive in the global marketplace, improve food security, and support our rural economy.” – Congresswoman Ashley Hinson

