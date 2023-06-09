WASHINGTON, D.C. - Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (R-IA-02) introduced the bipartisan, bicameral Midwives for MOMS Act with Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ-12) to expand access to midwifery services for expecting moms.
“Many women in rural Iowa have to drive over an hour to see their OBGYN. With the growing maternity care provider shortage, increasing midwifery services is a proven way to help expecting moms get the care they need. The bipartisan Midwives for MOMS Act will help ensure there are more trained midwives in rural and underserved areas so that we have more healthy moms and healthy babies.” - Congresswoman Ashley Hinson
“Many communities in the United States are suffering with maternal mortality rates that are higher than in many developing nations. It is inexcusable that the United States, the wealthiest nation on Earth, has such a high maternal mortality rate. Millions of women live in a maternity care desert – hundreds of thousands of babies are born to women living in counties with no access to maternity care. In addition to the significant lack of diversity in the maternity care workforce, we are also facing an increasing shortage of trained maternity care providers - and our underserved communities are hit the hardest. Ensuring every woman can access the care they need during pregnancy is a critical part of ending this crisis. The Midwives for MOMS Act will address many of the issues in the maternal care workforce and reduce maternity care costs for hardworking families.” - Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman
“Maternity provider workforce shortages contribute to the increasing numbers of maternity care deserts in the US. American Association of Birth Centers is pleased that the Midwives for MOMS bill is being introduced with bipartisan sponsorship in both the House and the Senate. This legislation will provide funding for the education of more credentialed midwives to provide services in the communities that urgently need them.” - Kate Bauer, Executive Director of the American Association of Birth Centers
Background:
Access to maternity care remains far too limited in the United States with more than five million women living in maternity care deserts. The Midwives for MOMS Act will help increase the number of trained midwives in the United States to help fill gaps in maternity care and improve birth outcomes.