WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (R-IA-02) released the below statement honoring the innocent Americans who lost their lives on 9/11 and those who served in the Global War on Terror following the attacks.
“On September 11, 2001, terrorists tried to bring America to our knees, but they failed. Instead, they awoke our unrelenting patriotism.
“From the brave first responders who ran towards danger to save others, to the countless individuals who stepped up to help their neighbors, friends, and strangers in need, the American spirit shone through the darkness and horror of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
“Today, we remember the Americans who died on 9/11 and pray for their loved ones who will always bear the pain of this loss. We also honor the sacrifices of our servicemen and women who defended our freedom in the years since 9/11 and prevented another terrorist attack on our shores.
“God bless the United States of America. We will never forget.” — Congresswoman Ashley Hinson