WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (IA-02) recently participated in the House Appropriations Agriculture, Rural Development, and Food and Drug Administration (Ag-FDA) Subcommittee hearing with U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Inspector General Phyllis Fong to ensure the agency is best serving U.S. farmers and spending taxpayer dollars responsibly. Key highlights from the hearing include:
- Oversight of Foreign Ag Land Purchases: Following an internal USDA memo revealing that the Department did not assess penalties for failure to report foreign acquisition of American agriculture land from 2015– 2018, Hinson asked Fong about the Department’s plans to strengthen oversight of foreign land purchases and restrict bad actors like China from exerting control on our soil.
- Addressing Cybersecurity: Hinson asked Fong to detail cybersecurity risks that pose the greatest threat to agriculture and our food supply.
- Conservation Reserve Program Oversight: Hinson asked Fong what steps she is taking to ensure the statutory cap on Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) rates is being enforced. Hinson addressed the concerns producers in Iowa have about increased payments that have led to federal government outbidding farmers, especially young and beginning farmers, for productive agricultural land.
- Improving Broadband Access: Hinson asked Fong what steps Congress can take to ensure the funding for broadband deployment is reaching rural communities. Hinson noted that rural broadband programs, like the USDA’s ReConnect, serve an important role in building out broadband infrastructure in underserved communities.