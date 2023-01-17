Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County will be the recipient of $208,000 in federal tax aid thanks to US Representative Ashley Hinson (IA-01).

Starting in April 2022, Rep Hinson, who sits on the House Committee on Appropriations, wrote a letter to the Chair and Ranking Member of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security requesting $245,000 for the Buchanan County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) project.

