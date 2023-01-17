INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County will be the recipient of $208,000 in federal tax aid thanks to US Representative Ashley Hinson (IA-01).
Starting in April 2022, Rep Hinson, who sits on the House Committee on Appropriations, wrote a letter to the Chair and Ranking Member of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security requesting $245,000 for the Buchanan County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) project.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic,” Rep Hinson wrote, “Buchanan County Emergency Management realized the need for more robust emergency operations and preparedness, and is seeking the renovation of an existing structure so that it may serve as the new emergency operations center (EOC). This new center will be better equipped to serve the needs of Buchanan County residents and the surrounding communities in times of disaster.
“This project would help ensure that Buchanan County is prepared for disasters in advance and able to minimize lives lost and mitigate damage done to area businesses and property. Currently, Buchanan County Emergency Management is operating … but the county has purchased [the former Rydell] building into which emergency operations will be able to move after renovations.
Having already acquired the building, this funding would support the county’s construction and renovation needs for the new emergency operations center. The EOC will now house the main emergency operations activities, emergency equipment storage, and space for all county partners to meet in and coordinate disaster response.
“Due to current space and resource constraints, all Buchanan County emergency operations personnel are unable to fit in the same building and instead must travel from office to office or prop up makeshift meeting spaces. This EOC will serve as a one-stop-shop for the whole of Buchanan County, and aid in the service of neighboring counties through pre-existing mutual aid agreements.
“Funding this center is a responsible use of taxpayer dollars that will provide more efficient and comprehensive essential emergency services to a county of 23,000 people and beyond.
“Additionally, by investing in disaster planning and mitigation through this center’s success now, taxpayers will be saved money in the long run, as a better coordinated local emergency response team will require fewer federal resources when disaster strikes.
“This project has robust local support. I strongly urge the Committee to include this community project funding request in the FY23 Homeland Security Appropriations bill. Thank you for your consideration of this request,” Rep. Hinson wrote.
In late December the request was mostly approved as part of the omnibus spending bill. As a whole Hinson opposed much of the bill because she felt it included wasteful spending and failed to secure the border.
She stated at the time, “The omnibus bill includes wasteful spending and fails to secure our border – it is a disservice to hardworking Americans and Iowans. As a Member of the House Appropriations Committee, I was successful in securing investments for Iowa in this legislation and am glad they were included in the final bill. However, House Republicans were shut out of the last-minute negotiations, and the end product did not respect taxpayers or address the dire border crisis. In November, Iowans rejected the Washington way of reckless spending – we must restore fiscal responsibility in Congress and a House Republican majority will do so.”
Thankfully, 13 of Rep. Hinson’s Community Project Funding requests were in the omnibus bill, including $208,000 for the Buchanan Emergency Operations Center. Other projects in District 1 approved for appropriations include:
- $1 million for Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity’s targeted neighborhood revitalization in Waterloo
- $500,000 for Gilbertville Emergency Services
- $375,000 for Northeast Iowa Community College’s National Education Center for Agricultural Safety Equipment upgrades
- $1 million for Granger Creek Lift Station improvements in Dubuque
- $4 million for rural road construction in West Union
- $1.7 million for the 5th Avenue gatewell and flood pumps in Cedar Rapids
- $360,000 for the Kirkwood Community College Aviation Maintenance Technician Program
- $7 million for the Eastern Iowa Airport Taxiway Expansion Project
- $7 million for the Alburnett Road Extension
- $3.5 million for the Maquoketa Wastewater Plant
- $330,200 for the Osage Municipal Utilities Orchard Fiber Project
- $1 million for the advanced hydrologic monitoring, assessment, and flood forecasting for Eastern Iowa
According to Chris Hare of Buchanan County Emergency Management, the new EOC build out will be a large meeting room at the new Emergency Management/Public Health facility at 1210 First Street West, Independence.
“It will be a place to work together when we are in a time of disaster,” said Hare. “We’ll be able to get the ball rolling a lot faster.”
The room is to fit emergency responders, Emergency Management Commission members (consisting of representation from each community in Buchanan County) and other city officials. There will be TVs, monitors, and other communication equipment. There will be a desk for each of the 14 emergency response functions that Emergency Management as identified.
Hare hopes the EOC will be completed by summer storm season. Meanwhile Hare states Emergency Management is still operational, though cramped, in their current location.
“Rep. Hinson really deserves credit for her support of this request for Emergency Management and the communities she represents,” said Hare.