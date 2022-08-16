WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (IA-01) spoke against the so-called ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ on the House Floor August 12.
“M. Speaker, I rise today in opposition to the so-called Inflation Reduction Act.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-334-2557 or email legals@bulletinjournal.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.99
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$40.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$69.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Congresswoman Ashley Hinson
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (IA-01) spoke against the so-called ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ on the House Floor August 12.
“M. Speaker, I rise today in opposition to the so-called Inflation Reduction Act.
“Last year, we warned that spending trillions would cause prices to spike.
“But Democrats did it anyways — ramming through a trillion-dollar Washington pork buffet, sticking families with the bill.
“Now, Speaker Pelosi is arguing for yet another tax-and-spending spree, wasting hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars on Green New Deal priorities, and raising taxes on middle class families. This will worsen inflation.
“It sics the IRS on hardworking Iowans — adding 87,000 new agents to target taxpayers. Iowans are begging for us to get prices back down, but instead, this bill takes more of their hard-earned paychecks.
“And for what? So the wealthy can get a discount on their electric vehicles? So we can increase bureaucracy at the EPA to impose new regulations on our farmers?
“This bill ignores the pain Iowans are feeling. It is the worst policy at the worst possible time. I urge a no vote on this latest tax-and-spending spree and I yield back.”
Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Generally sunny. High around 80F. Winds light and variable.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.