WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Hinson (IA-01) joined 48 of her House Republican colleagues in sending a letter to U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, expressing concern over the discontinuation of Title 42 on December 21st, 2022.

“Unlike President Biden, I’ve been to the Southern Border twice and Border Patrol agents told me directly that Title 42 is their last line of defense against the border crisis. The Biden Administration should defend Title 42 and return to secure border policies instead of turning a blind eye to this humanitarian and national security catastrophe,” said Rep. Hinson.

