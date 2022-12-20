WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Hinson (IA-01) joined 48 of her House Republican colleagues in sending a letter to U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, expressing concern over the discontinuation of Title 42 on December 21st, 2022.
“Unlike President Biden, I’ve been to the Southern Border twice and Border Patrol agents told me directly that Title 42 is their last line of defense against the border crisis. The Biden Administration should defend Title 42 and return to secure border policies instead of turning a blind eye to this humanitarian and national security catastrophe,” said Rep. Hinson.
“Under Title 42, migrants were expelled at rates 40 percent or higher for nearly every month in FY22, which considerably alleviated congestion along our borders. As this policy approaches its deadline next week, it is no surprise that illegal crossings are skyrocketing,” wrote the Members. “Your agency has systematically dismantled successful border security measures such as the Remain in Mexico policy, and severely restricted the ability of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to deport illegal immigrants. In the absence of these enforcement tools, Title 42 has served as the last effective deterrent against illegal border crossings. Without it, federal, state, and local law enforcement will be stretched beyond their limits, and threats to our national security will inevitably multiply.”