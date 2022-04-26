INDEPENDENCE – As part of her tour through eastern Iowa US House Representative Ashley Hinson (R-IA01) visited Pries Enterprises, 701 17th Street SE, on Monday.
Pries recently completed a 100,00 square foot, multimillion dollar aluminum extrusion facility.
“With state-of-the-art high volume and high efficiency extrusion, processing, and packaging equipment, the new facility looks to increase our company’s output capacity as the demand for Aluminum products soars,” said Travis McBride, IT Technician for Pries.
According to McBride, this is the second large expansion the company has invested in since 2019 when the anodizing facility was constructed. The current project is an investment of $25 million and when combined with the projects the last three years, the company has invested nearly $40 million in expanding in the city of Independence.
“The new facility and increased demand for product is driving job growth within the company,” said McBride.
Giving the tour was Pries Enterprises president Matt McMahon. In addition to Rep. Hinson, Buchanan County Supervisors Gary Gissel and Clayton Ohrt, Buchanan County Economic Development Director Lisa Kremer, City Manager Al Roder, Mindy Panzera, Continuous Improvement Manager for Pries, and McBride were on the tour.
After the tour Hinson held a round table discussion with the tour participants. Among the topics discussed were how Pries is working to attract and keep employees by looking at quality of life amenities, such as housing and activities. Ohrt brought up some of the things the county has done, such as the new Wapsipinicon River access project at the Old Iron Bridge. Kremer added the Supervisors recently supported a salary for a Tourism Director.
Roder thanked Rep. Hinson for her recent support in getting a Community Project Funding grant for the Independence Municipal Airport. The $1,000,000 project funding will allow for the construction of an airport parking apron at the Independence Municipal Airport. This will support the expansion, safety, and usage of the airport, having a noteworthy impact on the entire economy and the counties it serves.
At the time Rep. Hinson stated, “I’m really proud to have secured this funding for critical safety upgrades and enhancements at the Independence Municipal Airport. This is going to have a major economic impact in Independence and the surrounding areas—I’ll continue working to bring taxpayer dollars home to be reinvested in Iowa’s priorities.”
Another roundtable topic on Monday was the need for more employees, somewhere between 30 and 50. Hinson said youth graduating high school should be told that not all career options require a 4-year degree. McMahon stated that Pries has supported employees pursue educational opportunities that relate to their jobs. McBride shared that he had a degree in audio production and was very familiar with the digital aspects. He said Pries paid for an IT certification program at Hawkeye Community College for him to expand on that knowledge.
“It was great to tour Pries Enterprises today,” Rep. Hinson said later. “I saw their production process firsthand and learned more about how they are investing in their employees. Like many other businesses in the area, Pries needs workers—they have around 30 open positions they could fill tomorrow. I’ll continue using the feedback I get on my 20-county tour stops to pursue common sense solutions to the challenges that Iowa businesses and workers are facing.”
McMahon reiterated the need for employees.
“We need another 50 employees, and we are moving forward with trying to get 50 units for employee housing,” he said.
He thanked Rep. Hinson’s team for keeping Iowa open for business during the pandemic (“unlike Michigan and many other states”). He also thanked her for being part of the team that helped lower income taxes in the state.
“Iowa is a business-friendly state and a great place for businesses to grow,” he told Rep. Hinson. “We have had a dozen employees in the past couple years move from across the country to Iowa. They love that they can make a high wage while having a low cost of living and a high quality of life in Iowa.”
For more information on Pries Enterprises call 319-334-7068 or visit www.priesenterprises.com online.