Ashley Hinson’s voting record misses the mark on serving her constituents’ needs. Hinson voted against the bipartisan infrastructure bill, then took credit for the money sent to her congressional district under the bill’s provisions. She voted against the Infant Formula Appropriations Act. But her nay to HR 8, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021 is striking. This bill establishes new background check requirements for firearm transfers between private parties, closing a loophole in current law. This bill passed the House, is awaiting the Senate, and matters because 88% of Americans support reasonable regulation of firearms.
Hinson’s rejection of this bill signals that she represents the National Rifle Association (NRA) and a minority of people who feel that any legislation restricting firearms sales and ownership violates the Second Amendment. These radicals have turned the Second Amendment into an altar on which too many are sacrificed. No murder is more jarring than the Tuesday May 24, 2022 shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where an 18-year-old legally purchased the military-style weapon he used to slaughter 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. Shockingly, Gun Violence Archive reports at least 20 more mass shootings have occurred since that dreadful Uvalde massacre.
Hinson has an NRA “A” rating. We need a representative who puts the majority of citizens’ wishes and public safety ahead of the NRA political agenda and enacts common sense laws to protect Iowans. Retire Hinson, and elect Liz Mathis, who listens, and then acts to serve the majority of constituents.
Carmen Hernandez
Dubuque, Iowa