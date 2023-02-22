DES MOINES – The Jesup J-Hawks boys wrestling team had two boys get on the podium as freshman Cooper Hinze places 4th and freshman Ayden Bergman places 7th.
Five J-Hawk wrestlers competed in the four-day State Wrestling Tournament, held in Des Moines at the Wells Fargo Arena.
Hinz (106-pounds) won his first two matches and found himself in the semifinals on Friday morning. There he would face the #1-seeded Jayden Rinken of Nashua-Plainfield. Hinz battled but came up short 8-4. Rinken would go on to win the 106-pound title. In the 3rd-place match, Hinz would fall to Lucas Oldenkamp of Lake Mills by the score of 4-0.
Bergman (113-pounds) won his first match of the tournament and found himself paired up with the #1-seeded Eli Becerra of Missouri Valley. Bergman would lose to Becarra (14-5) then run off three consecutive wins by either technical fall or major decision. In the 5th-round consolation, Bergman was up, but made a mistake that put him on his back, losing by Fall to Austin Etzel of Wilton. But in the 7th-place match, Bergman would take care of business, winning by Fall over Don Bosco’s Cole Frost.
Sophomore Treven Delagardelle (126-pounds) went 1-2 for the tournament, while junior Ethan Krall (120-pounds) also went 1-2. Junior Kile Bucknell (152-pounds) finished 1-2.