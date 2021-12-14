The mission of the Buchanan County Historical Society is ‘to preserve the heritage of Buchanan County, Iowa. These artifacts of the past are available to serve the educational needs and curiosity of the public. Preserve the PAST for the FUTURE is our mission.’ These artifacts are on display at Heartland Acres Agribition Center, Wapsipinicon Mill, and Lee Mansion. Many are in storage waiting for the completion of the restoration of the Lee Mansion.
The heritage of our local community is truly outstanding. Many return annually for the Underground Independence tour and the Oakwood Cemetery tour. The Silver Cord program also has given students that take pride in their local community and like to be tour guides. Our volunteers are many…not only giving tours at Heartland Acres, but volunteering endless hours cleaning and maintaining all our venues and artifacts.
The Lee Mansion is our latest project – many of you may have toured summer and fall. All of our efforts need funding — our events certainly help the cause. Grants are written, but most have a one-to-one match. It takes a village to help restore local heritage. Won’t you help? There has been over 1000 volunteer hours alone in the restoration of the Lee Mansion this year!
Buchanan County Historical Society qualifies under IRS guidelines as a non-profit organization. We hope you will consider an end of year donation, not only to the Buchanan County Historical Society but to other non-profits as well. Did you know one third of charitable giving happens in December and that 11 percent happens the last three days of December?
Check out our website www.buchanancountyhistory.com and on Facebook at Wapsi Mill. The calendar of events is on the website and will keep you up to date on all of the historical events and fund raisers. The Christmas Cookie Walk and the Christmas Open House at the Lee Mansion were a great success.
We continue our restoration efforts and this coming year we will concentrate on the floors. Annual dues are: $10 or a Lifetime Membership is $100.
Thanks for your support throughout all the year!
Iowa will be celebrating 175 years on Dec. 28, 2021. Independence will be 175 years old in 2022.