LITTLETON – The Littleton and Chatham Historical Society will host an egg, pancake and sausage breakfast and raffle on Sunday, April 16 from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Littleton and Chatham Historical Society, 601 State St., Independence (Littleton), across from the Littleton Lounge. The meal with fruit, baked items and beverages is a free-will donation to benefit the Littleton and Chatham Historical Society Museum. Carry outs available. For more information or to purchase raffle tickets call 319-415-1175 or email tonybengston@yahoo.com.
