INDEPENDNECE – The March 23 ecumenical Lenten Lunch was held at Immanuel Lutheran Church with Pastor Greg DeBoer giving the message and Jody DeBoer at the piano.
Pastor DeBoer started his message asking history questions:
- When did the Wright brothers achieve powered flight? (1903)
- When did someone first step on the moon? (1969)
- When did women get the right to vote? (1920)
- When happened four years later? (Prohibition)
Pastor DeBoer asked if the last two were related. He said they were because several suffragettes like Susan B. Anthony “found strength in unity” with their friends to work together with the temperance movement.
Pastor DeBoer then read from the Gospel of John 2: 1-5, where Jesus turned water into win at a wedding.
“This was the first ‘sign’, as John called it, of Jesus’ ministry,” he said. “Now, I’m going to test your Biblical history. Is there anything similar to this that start’s another ministry in the Old Testament? … The Pastors are scratching their heads. … Anything that sounds like turning water into wine?”
Pastor DeBoer asked if anyone remembered Moses and began talking about when Moses, through God, turned water into blood. The first of the 10 Plagues on Egypt.
“Can anybody name the 10 plagues, in order?” he asked. “I can name them if there written down. First one was the water turning to blood, then the frogs, then the gnats, then the flies. Sounds like summer in Iowa. (audience laughter) Then the livestock got sick, boils, thunder and hail, locusts, darkness, and then the death of the firstborn.”
Pastor DeBoer then talked about how Passover came to be as the Jews marked their doors with lamb’s blood so the Angel of Death would pass over them. That was the last plague because Pharaoh told Moses and the Jews could leave. Of course Pharaoh changed his mind and took out after the Jews to get them back.
Pastor DeBoer connected the act of Moses turning water to blood and Jesus turning water into wine.
“Two thousand years later we Christians can connect wine and blood,” he said about communion. “Then as we get closer to Easter, we remember during this time of Lent that we are sinners, and we are slaves. We are not the most righteous people in the world. In some ways we are kind of like the Egyptians. We kind of make ourselves slaves, so we are kind of like the Israelites too.”
Pastor DeBoer pointed out that God created Passover for the Israelites so that they would be free from slavery. He then read from the Gospel of Luke 23: 44-47, the Death of Jesus:
“It was now about noon, and darkness came over the whole land until three in the afternoon, while the sun’s light failed, and the curtain of the temple was torn in two. Then Jesus, crying out with a loud voice, said, ‘Father, into your hands I commend my spirit.’ Having said this, he breathed his last. When the centurion saw what had taken place, he praised God and said, ‘Certainly this man was innocent’.”
“I think most churches talk about Jesus as the Lamb,” he said. “Maybe that Lamb from that first Passover who goes to the Cross by His blood, we are saved from the slavery of sin. We’re given this gift of forgiveness and eternal life. What’s cool about the centurion is what he said, ‘Certainly this man was innocent’.”
Pastor DeBoer then revisited the story of how the Angel of Death passed over Egypt killing the ‘unrighteous’ and how Jesus died on the Cross to save the world from the sin of unrighteousness.
“Not just saved from slavery into sin,” he said, “but saved through forgiveness, through grace, through mercy, given life eternal.”
Pastor DeBoer then asked if anyone recalled where the Israelites were going after being freed.
“They went to the wilderness. To the Promised Land,” he said. “I think that’s pretty good. Next time somebody asks you how your history is, pull that one out and say ‘Remember that story in the Bible that Jesus did? There’s one that happened about ten thousand years before that. Tell me what that one was. It was just like it.’ Both of them are God showing off his love and His power, His grace and His mercy to save His people. The ones He made. The ones He called. The ones He chose. And the ones He leads.”
The Lenten Lunches are arranged through the cooperation of the Buchanan County Ministerial Association. The last Lenten Lunch for 2023 will be held at noon tomorrow, Thursday, March 30 at First United Methodist Church with Pastor Paul Evans giving the message. An $8 donation to cover the meal is suggested.