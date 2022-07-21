INDEPENDENCE – The story of Post 30 began during the winter or 1918 and the spring and summer of 1919. The young men of Buchanan County who had served their country during the Great War were returning to their homes, re-adjusting themselves to civilian life, meeting old comrades, comparing war time experiences, and reliving the days of 1917 and 1918. It was inevitable they had much in common that the rest of the folks did not understand, much as they tried to sympathize. It was inevitable that being drawn together their first thought was of organizing as the Civil War and Spanish-American War Veterans had done before them, so conceived out of their comradeship of having served in the Great War and dedicated to the highest ideals of patriotism and good citizenship, these boys of Independence, Iowa, and surrounding territory met at the Gedney Hotel on Saturday night April 19, 1919 and held the first meeting of Veterans of the Great War. Sixty-three ex-soldiers and sailors were in attendance, each and every one of them anxiously waiting to get into some outfit of their own, with this thought in mind they named Wilbur Ryan as temporary chairman and Horace Willey as temporary Secretary.
April 28, 1919, was the date set for a meeting to discuss making further plans for the organization. It was at this meeting a communication was read from the national organization called the “American Legion” and sponsored by the A. E. F. (American Expeditionary Forces).
On June 2, 1919, in order to affiliate with the American Legion, the now permanent national organization, instructions were given to draw up an application for a charter and to forward $10 to cover the fee.
The name was changed from World War Veterans to Captain Edward M. Sheehan Post. Captain Sheehan being the first Buchanan County man to die in service.
Horace Willey, Chairman, assisted by Paul Miller and Clyde Marinus, were chosen as the committee to communicate with each ex-service man and invite them to be present at the June 30 meeting where, upon receipt of the charter, the organization was to be made permanent.
Charter members were as follows: R. J. Soener, Wilbur T. Ryan, Fred F. Agnew, Horace B. Willey, Arthur S. Plane, Charles A. Baker, Roy Esch, Verne V. Wheeler, Clyde S Marinus, Arlee G. W. Blank, Gaynor Stonebraker, Donald L. Kimball, L. M. Lane, Ralph Lane and Frank McIntire.
A temporary charter was issued June 15, 1919.
A permanent charter was issued August 13, 1919.
In the year 1949, incorporation papers changed the Post name to Sheehan-Tidball Post 30 in honor of Navy Seaman 1st Class David F. Tidball of Independence, who was killed during World War II at Pearl Harbor.
In August 2019, the Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, celebrated its 100-year anniversary with a supper open to the public.
In May 2022, the body of Seaman 1st Class David F. Tidball was returned for burial in his home town.
In July 2022, the Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30 elected new officers: Commander Kermit Abshire, 1st Vice Commander Vince Higgins, 2nd Vice Commander Paul Beyer JR, Adjutant Robert S Hughes, SR, Finance Officer Donna Hosch, Chaplain Bruce Rosene, Sgt-at-Arms Carl Scharff and Historian Kermit Abshire.