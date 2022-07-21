Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

INDEPENDENCE – The story of Post 30 began during the winter or 1918 and the spring and summer of 1919. The young men of Buchanan County who had served their country during the Great War were returning to their homes, re-adjusting themselves to civilian life, meeting old comrades, comparing war time experiences, and reliving the days of 1917 and 1918. It was inevitable they had much in common that the rest of the folks did not understand, much as they tried to sympathize. It was inevitable that being drawn together their first thought was of organizing as the Civil War and Spanish-American War Veterans had done before them, so conceived out of their comradeship of having served in the Great War and dedicated to the highest ideals of patriotism and good citizenship, these boys of Independence, Iowa, and surrounding territory met at the Gedney Hotel on Saturday night April 19, 1919 and held the first meeting of Veterans of the Great War. Sixty-three ex-soldiers and sailors were in attendance, each and every one of them anxiously waiting to get into some outfit of their own, with this thought in mind they named Wilbur Ryan as temporary chairman and Horace Willey as temporary Secretary.

April 28, 1919, was the date set for a meeting to discuss making further plans for the organization. It was at this meeting a communication was read from the national organization called the “American Legion” and sponsored by the A. E. F. (American Expeditionary Forces).

Tags

Trending Food Videos